SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - A mother in New Hampshire wants her daughter's teacher fired after she said the man cut her daughter's hair in class.

Jillian Miglionico said the teacher had told her daughter to quit playing with her hair in class, WMUR reported.

"She didn't," Miglionico told the television station. "And he threatened and said, 'Well, if you don't stop playing with your hair, I'm going to cut your hair off.' And she said, 'Oh yeah? Watch me.'"

That's when the unidentified teacher apparently made good on his threat, grabbed scissors and cut off a piece of the girl's hair.

Miglionico said the teacher sliced off a 3-inch chunk of hair.

The student didn't report what happened because her mother said she was scared and embarrassed, but she was told after a teacher's aide told school officials, WMUR reported.

The school investigated what happened, and Miglionico said the teacher was not in school during the three-day internal investigation, but he's now back in the classroom and is once again her daughter's teacher.

"They put her right back in his classroom so it's basically like a total disregard to her," Miglionico told WMUR.

Instead of having his job, Miglionico told WMUR that she wants the teacher removed.

The superintendent's office is investigating but cannot comment on the situation because the administrator said it involves a minor.