Teacher under administrative leave after video appears to show them writing a racist word

YAKIMA, WA - A four-second video has been making its way around social media, appearing to show a teacher in the East Valley School District writing a racist word on a white board during class.

In the video shared on Twitter, you can see the n-word being written below the word "negro", which is black in Spanish.

According to Brittany Kaple, the district communication director, school officials first found out about this incident on Saturday.

Kaple says the school district is taking this situation very seriously and the teacher has been on paid administrative leave since Monday.

"As a district we absolutely do not condone this kind of language to be used in our classrooms under any circumstances and we value the diversity of our students so we want to make sure we are addressing these concerns," said Kaple.

Kaple says she can't share more about the investigation, but does share the teacher will remain on leave until the investigation is complete.