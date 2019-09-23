Teachers adapting to ever changing technology

PASCO, WA - Technology today is different than what it was 10 years ago and schools are using it to their advantage as elementary schools have a computer lab for kids to use.

At Virgie Robinson Elementary School, kindergartners are able to advance their learning by using iPads. Meanwhile, the older kids use desktops to not only learn how to manage the software, but to improve the basic skills.

Amy Brightful, technology teacher, says old the old but key ways of learning should still be a priority at home and in the classroom. She says the future might be through s screen, but the learning is still in ink

"It's important you limit your child's screen time," Brightful says. "Learning is not all on a computer, learning is still reading and writing, it's still paper and pencil, so they still need to get those fine skills, technology is just something to help them learn."

Before being a technology teacher, Brightful was a reading teacher. She made the switch following her passion for computers. And being a technology teacher, she is always learning in order to teach. "I'm having to master something every 6 months because if I don't know it I cant teach it," Brightful says.

Regardless of the books she has her students read, or the lessons she has them click on, she wants her students to be great citizens.

"I'm teaching them how to be citizens and smart citizens of our community."

Our NBC Right Now Team asked the staff at Virgie Robinson Elementary School about the possibility of computers taking over teacher's jobs in the future, they say at they still need instructors to teach kids how to use the equipment.