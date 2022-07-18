UMATILLA, Ore. -

For twelve years the Umatilla High School robotics team has been giving students an outlet. The outlet of using their creativity and bonding over the most efficient way to build a robot.

In recent months, the team has expanded their family and continues to work with alumni.

Their most recent accomplishment? Winning a grant from Amazon Web Services. The grant means the UHS Shop will be getting renovated, with the students very much involved.

The Think Big education lab will include an all new Computer Numerical Control. The CNC Machine is computer operated and takes a piece of material, changing it to meet the codes given through a computer.

After winning the sponsorship, members of the UHS team took a trip Washington D.C. Avery Gutierrez, a coach and superintendent for Umatilla School District spoke with law makers about how federal funding has changed the way students in STEM learn.

"The way various ESSER dollars or COVID funding has been used for learning loss in our district and she [Avery] was able to explain how that's impacted her and her peers," says Superintendent Sipe, "then talk about the various ways we can use those funds in the district from a student perspective."

Avery tells me it's nice to speaking on the teams behalf. With the new sponsorship comes an all new workshop.

Students have been communicating with Amazon to best suit their needs.

The team is expecting the full workshop to be completed by January 2023, just in time for robotics season.