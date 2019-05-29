PASCO, WA - School district students, employees, board members, and all of the community are celebrating the 2019 "Team Pasco" house.
The project is a team effort from Chiawana, New horizons, and Pasco high students. Construction trades students built the home.
The Pasco community is invited to celebrate the completion of the latest Team Pasco Home Wednesday (5/29) during an Open House from 2-5 p.m. The Team Pasco Homes project is a joint effort involving students from Chiawana, New Horizons, and Pasco High Schools.
The new home is located at 4118 Vermilion Lane, and is listed with Century 21 Tri-Cities Realtor Vicki Monteagudo, who will be on site during the open house. If you'd like more information about the home, visit https://www.century21tri-cities.com