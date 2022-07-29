TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Mike Grendell owner of the GP79 hydroplane hopes that his 3,300 mile journey to compete in the Columbia Cup this weekend ends with a checkered flag.
Grendell's "Bad Influence" racing team travelled to the Tri-Cities all the way from Boston. The team won the Columbia Cup last year and currently sit third in the points standings. They will be sponsored by Atomic Screen Printing for the second straight year.
For Grendell the long trip was already worth it as he loves to race, especially on the Columbia River.
When asked why he liked the Columbia Cup Grendell replied, "the people, the amount of people, and the water conditions."
The Columbia Cup can be seen live on SWX from 10 am to 5 pm, or on NBC from 3 pm to 5 pm, or viewed live through the nbcrightnow livestream channel on Sunday, July 31st.
