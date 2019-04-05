PROSSER, WA - An overwhelming amount of support for a young Prosser athlete with stage 4 cancer has led to the creation of a basketball tournament, whose funds raised will directly benefit her and her family.

Jazzy Guillen is a Prosser Varsity Soccer player and Basketball player for the Mustangs, and was recently diagnosed with a rare form of stage 4 cancer. She woke up Sunday morning (Feb. 17, 2019) for church with severe stomach pain. Once at the hospital, doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in her lower abdomen that had spread to her liver. Jazzy was sent via ambulance to the Children's Hospital, and has been there ever since receiving treatment.

Once news spread of Jazzy's condition, the Prosser community sprang into action; prompting several fundraisers, a GoFundMe page, and a basketball tournament organized, all to help Jazzy and her family in their battle against cancer.

The response for the Hoops 4 Hope sponsored basketball tournament has been overwhelming: teams from out of state plan to attend, including teams that specifically picked this tournament over others to support Jazzy. Teams have even formed specifically for this tournament. Because the response was so huge, the tournament has expanded beyond Prosser: Grandview High School generously donated the use of their gym space to allow enough space to host all the teams signed up for this tournament.

The public and surrounding communities are invited to attend the event this weekend at Prosser High School, Prosser Housel Middle School and Grandview High School. Times listed below.

Every dollar raised this weekend will go directly to Jazzy's fight against cancer, thanks to the Tri-Cities Basketball Officials Association donating their officiating services for the tournament.

Game Times:

Friday, April 5 - 4:15pm - 9:50pm @Prosser High School, Prosser Housel Middle School, Grandview High School

Saturday, April 6 - 8am - 9:50pm @Prosser High School, Prosser Housel Middle School, Grandview High School

Sunday, April 7 - 8:00am - 6:50pm @Prosser High School, Prosser Housel Middle School

Jazzy's GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/jazzys-cancer-relief

"This weekend will demonstrate the power a community can have when they come together to support a fellow family member," said Prosser Girls' Varsity Head Coach Kyler Bachofner. "The experience this weekend will shape our community, our school and even more importantly our team! All while demonstrating our love and support for a member of our family!"