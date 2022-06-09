RICHLAND, Wash. —
The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory tested its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) skills through Deep Racer, where staff gathered to race small cars. They raced 1/18th scale cars using only AI and ML at the PNNL racetrack during the sixth annual Techfest.
The competition is meant to showcase the impact that both AI and ML have on computing and scientific discovery. New technology allows researchers to do things that used to take months or years in hours or even minutes, according to PNNL.
Deep Racer is a part of Techfest 2022, which brought hundreds of scientists and engineers to PNNL to show the future of computing coming from the laboratory. While this is the sixth annual Techfest, it is the first with Deep Racer.
The small cars drove autonomously along the track, either racing time or another car.
"By programming a car to be autonomous, you learn the concepts on machine learning and artificial intelligence that you can then apply back to the research you're doing in your domain," said Brian Abrahamson, associate laboratory director and chief digital officer. "So this is really a learning platform for us as we look at what we're doing here today at Techfest."
PNNL tackles national and international research, including issues like climate, national security, energy storage and battery technology.
