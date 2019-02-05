The Netflix original series released last week for the 30-year anniversary of Ted Bundy's execution.

Ted Bundy died on January 24, 1989.

Bundy grew up in Tacoma and graduated from the University of Washington.

The four episode documentary shows a different perspective of the case.

The documentary is based on tape recordings from journalists, Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth, that interviewed him at the Florida State Prison.

Bundy explains the murders through a third person perspective.

Some of his crimes took place here in Washington.

Each episode is about an hour.

As for the movie...

The movie "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" previewed at the Sun-Dance Film Festival in Utah last week.

The movie is based on the life of the serial killer.

The teaser trailer for the movie released in early January and since then, the movie director, Joe Berlinger, has received some backlash for the selection of the actor set to play as Bundy.

Which is non other than Zac Efron.

Yes, Efron plays the role of the criminal in the movie and people across the Internet think Bundy shouldn't be "Glorified" with a good looking actor like Efron is.

Belinger says people should concentrate on the message of the movie, not the actors.

In his defense, the Netflix series on Bundy describes him as a "Good looking and normal man."

Bellinger is the film director for both the movie and the series.

The film is expected to release on Netflix in the next few months.