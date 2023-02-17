‘Ted Lasso’ ice cream is real. Here’s the scoop

You can now have "biscuits with the boss" thanks to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams' latest flavor.
On Feb. 16, the Columbus, Ohio-based ice cream brand announced the exciting collaboration in anticipation of the "Ted Lasso" Season 3 premiere March 15 on Apple TV+.
Aptly called "Biscuits With The Boss," Jeni's new flavor is described by the brand as "a pleasantly addicting salted butter sweet cream riddled with shortbread cookie crumbles" in a sweet nod to the show's female lead, Rebecca Welton.
According to a release about the collaboration, the new flavor drops on March 2 in Jeni’s scoop shops, online for nationwide shipping and via the Jeni’s app for pickup and delivery.
"Both Ted Lasso and Jeni’s exist to make people feel good. It’s our reason to exist," founder Jeni Britton tells TODAY.com. "We create flavors and art work and pride ourselves on serving others all in service to putting warmth in your heart. A little cheesy, but it’s actually what we talk about behind the scenes, and the reason we love what we do."
