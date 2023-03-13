YAKIMA, Wash. - The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce has named three recipients for the Ted Robertson Community Service Awards, honoring individuals with significant contributions to the Yakima area.
Rich Austin
Austin is being honored for his work with the Yakima Valley Sports Commission as Director of Sports Development. He worked in that same position since 2006, while also participating on athletic committees including Sozo Sports of Central Washington, Team Yakima Volleyball and Washington Youth Soccer.
The East Valley High School alum also works with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association as a lead for local state tournaments, and running Hot Shots and the SunDome Volleyball Fest.
Dr. Brewer
Austin would not have a Team Yakima Volleyball to work for if not for Dr. Brewer. In 1977, Brewer found and coached the first team of the organization that is running strong 40 years later.
Dr. Brewer spent almost 20 years coaching volleyball after retiring from the medical profession when he returned to the the court to coach volleyball alongside his friend, Mike Hargraves.
The founder of Team Yakima is also responsible for the concept of the annual Northwest Junior Jamboree volleyball tournament, where over 100 teams will travel to Yakima for the two-day event.
Phil English
The Ireland native started his teaching career at Carroll High School as a teacher and coach, while also training for the 1980 Irish Olympic Trials in marathon. English carried over the same roles to Eisenhower High School in 1986 and has aided in cross country and track and field students getting to college.
English has also been honored for increasing the status of the sport through the Clear Lake/White Pass Cross Country Camps and Clinics, as well as the formation of the weekly Coaches Polls.
He is still the Camp Director for the camp, as well as Vice President of the Washington Cross Country Coaches Association, President of the Yakima Coaches and Activities Association and Meet Director of the Sunfair Cross Country Invitational.
The Yakima Greater Chamber of Commerce says these three are being honored for their leadership, achievements and commitment to improving the Yakima Valley.
Rich Austin, Dr. Brewer and Phil English will be honored on October 19 at the Yakima Convention Center for the Annual Ted Robertson Community Service Awards celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.