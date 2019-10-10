Teen arrested as suspect in attack caught on camera

YAKIMA, WA - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an attack caught on camera In the video you can see one teen being attacked by another teen. This lead to the victim suffering a concussion.

Yakima Police say the incident happened near Washington Middle School last week around 3 pm. With the help of witnesses the suspect was arrested by Yakima Police shortly after the video was taken.

Officers currently believe this incident was gang related. The suspect was in court and can face a second degree assault charge.

"We're very concerned about the underpinnings about this assault and why it was perpetrated. This is gang related to our knowledge and we're going to treat it very, very seriously," said Joseph Brusic, Yakima County prosecuting attorney.

The suspect's bail is set for $5,000 dollars. His next court date is scheduled for October 16th.