KENNEWICK, Wash.- A 16-year-old male has been arrested after firing a gun in an apartment complex's parking lot while being wanted for a February drive-by shooting.
The Kennewick Police Department responded to reports of the teen shooting from a car on May 24. The Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) identified the suspect also had probable cause for a drive-by shooting on February 13 where no one was injured.
On May 25, the suspect was found at the same complex in the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue. CAT responded with help from SWAT and the Metro Narcotics Task force to arrest the 16-year-old without incident.
He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the drive-by shooting and an unrelated arrest warrant.
KPD is also asking any additional information about the situation should contact the non-emergency 509-628-0333 line or submit to kpdtips.com.
