SELAH, WA - A 13-year-old girl is being returned to her legal guardian after her estranged mother took her from Clarkston, WA and brought her to the Yakima area for over a month.

On April 10, 2019, Clarkston PD took a report of a missing 13-year-old girl who was in the care of a family member in that area and did not come home after school. During the investigation it was learned that the 13-year-old girl left with her estranged mother, who is a 41-year-old from the Yakima area (Selah) who has no legal custody of the child.

On May 16, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) members learned that the missing girl was in the Yakima area with her estranged mother and step-father. They also learned that the mother had intentionally taken her daughter from her legal home and hid her in the Yakima area. The mother and step-father then subjected the girl to hazards related to their current poor life choices, placing the child in harms way on numerous occasions.

PNVOTF members found the missing girl at a family member’s home where the mother had left her. The mother was also located and taken into custody for Custodial Interference and booked in the Yakima County Jail. The step-father was charged with Violating a Restraining Order.

You are encouraged to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (509-574-2500) or Crimes Stoppers at (800) 248-9980/www.crimestoppersyakco.org if you have any information related to this investigation.