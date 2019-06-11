RICHLAND, WA - One of the youngest drivers is back racing this year at the Richland Regatta.

Marissa Bartels is a junior at White River High School in Buckley, Washington, and she is excited to get back on the Columbia River this year.

"The wind is going to hold off this year; I'm excited for all the fans that can comes see us," said Bartels.

She's also excited to race her freshly painted boat that now dons the number 11. Her boat has the same number and colors as her softball jersey.

"It's just a number that stuck," Bartels said. She says it's not only hers, but her sisters favorite number too.

When she isn't racing she is competing in other sports, she plays softball and competes in power lifting, which she won state for this past year.

You can see her freshly painted boat with Bartels behind the wheel in just a couple of weeks when she races for her second time in the Richland Regatta.