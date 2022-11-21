TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The Tri-Cities Campus of Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest will be selling Christmas trees in the Tri-Cities, starting the day after Thanksgiving.
The nonprofit will have two tree lots in the Tri-Cities, one at 3700 W. 27th in Kennewick and one in Richland at 600 Shockey Road. The tree lots will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday through Sunday.
According to its website, Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest is a recovery program that helps those struggling with addiction become healthy and whole in all areas of life.
The two tree lots will be selling local, fresh-cut Christmas trees and 100% of the proceeds will go towards funding the Tri-City communities Adult and Teen Challenge residential drug and alcohol recovery program.
