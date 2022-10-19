KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 14-year-old is being charged with second-degree manslaughter after an accidental shooting on October 15 led to the death of 17-year-old Elias Salazar, according to the Kennewick Police Department.
Investigators with KPD say a group of friends had a firearm with them that night around the 800 block of N Volland Street. While the 14-year-old was holding the gun, it inadvertently shot Salazar, according to KPD.
The 14-year-old was arrested while Salazar was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, leading to second-degree manslaughter charges against the 14-year-old, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact 509-628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip online.
