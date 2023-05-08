FRANKLIN COUNTY.- A teenager is dead after an utility task vehicle (UTV) rollover northeast of Pasco on May 6.
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a serious injury crash on a private property near Kruse Rd around 6:30 p.m.
According to the FCSO a 13-year-old female was thrown from the UTV when it rolled several times before coming to a stop. Despite life-saving measures by bystanders and first responders, the juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation and data is still being removed from the UTV, but the FCSO's preliminary investigation points to excessive speed causing the driver to lose control and roll.
