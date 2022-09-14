COLBERT, Wash.-
A head on crash involving a teen driver going the wrong way in Colbert, north of Spokane on Sunday night, September, 11th, sent three people to the hospital.
The collision on US highway 2 happened around 8 p.m.
According to the Washington State Patrol a 15 year old driver was going the wrong way when they hit another car head on.
Katalina Freyer and her one month old daughter were in the car that was hit. They were taken to the hospital and later released with only minor injuries.
"The cops told me that every collision they've seen like that someone was dead," said Freyer.
The 15 year old driver from Idaho and a 13 year old passenger were also expected to be fine after sustaining minor injuries.
15 year-olds are allowed to get a driver's license in Idaho, but they are not permitted to drive at night without an adult in the car.
