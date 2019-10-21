CLE ELUM/ROSLYN, WA - On Friday morning, Oct. 18, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Cle Elum Police Department officers and Washington State Patrol troopers handed out “Thank You” tickets to teen drivers at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School as part of a State Farm Auto Safety Grant for teen driver safety education.
As students drove into the high school parking lot, law enforcement officials checked each vehicle for seat belt and cell phone use. All passengers who were buckled received a reward ticket, and each driver received a reward ticket if they were buckled and not on their cell phone.
Students signed their tickets, which were then put in for a prize drawing. The first winner earned a $139 Amazon gift card, representing the cost of the citation for not wearing your seat belt. A second winner earned a $50 Amazon gift card.
Event organizers reported that 98% of students were buckled up and 100% were not on their cell phones.
Additional participants included a Target Zero Manager, local State Farm agents from Scott Rollins’ office, and staff members from Cle Elum Roslyn High School.