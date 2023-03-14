KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) recently arrested a 16-year-old juvenile suspect in the stabbing of another teen in the Columbia Center Mall parking lot on February 15.
According to Kennewick Police officers responded to the mall parking lot for reports of a disturbance involving a large group of juveniles around 5 p.m. on February 15. When Police arrived they found a 15-year-old male with a stab wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
KPD Detectives determined the stabbing was gang-related and developed probable cause for the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile suspect according to the KPD.
The suspect was located at a home in Pasco on March 10 and arrested by the CAT team. He was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center for the alleged crime of assault in the 2nd degree.
