Pasco Police are looking for a suspect after shooting a juvenile boy multiple times.

According to Sgt. Rigo Pruneda, officers got the call around 6:30 pm on Monday to multiple gunshots near the Rite Aid off W Court St and N 20th Ave.

We're told the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near the Rite Aid.

The victim and one other person, walked into the pharmacy to get help.

Pasco Police officers have shut down N 22nd Ave while they search for the suspect.

At this time, Sgt. Pruneda tells us there's no threat to the community.

