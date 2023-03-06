PASCO, Wash. —
Pasco Police are looking for a suspect after shooting a juvenile boy multiple times.
According to Sgt. Rigo Pruneda, officers got the call around 6:30 pm on Monday to multiple gunshots near the Rite Aid off W Court St and N 20th Ave.
We're told the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near the Rite Aid.
The victim and one other person, walked into the pharmacy to get help.
Due to Pasco Police activity near the 22nd Ave Transit Center, all Pasco routes will be temporarily detoured to 14th Ave. Please remain safe and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vde4BJwvdD— Ben Franklin Transit (@bftransit) March 7, 2023
Pasco Police officers have shut down N 22nd Ave while they search for the suspect.
At this time, Sgt. Pruneda tells us there's no threat to the community.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
