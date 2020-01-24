WALLA WALLA, WA - A teenage girl is in the hospital after being struck by a car while skateboarding on N. 2nd Avenue near the Highway 12 underpass in Walla Walla.

On January 24 at about 6:15 a.m., Walla Walla police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the area of N. 2nd Ave. near E. Moore Street.

19-year-old Chase Mcclurg was riding a skateboard southbound on N. 2nd near the highway underpass when she was struck by a car also going southbound, driven by Paul Winters, 63.

Mcclurg was taken to a hospital with an unknown condition. The roadway was blocked off for about three hours for an investigation, in which Washington State Patrol assisted.