PASCO, WA - Pasco Police arrested a 15-year-old Sunday night for allegedly pulling a gun on someone who was selling him a tobacco-type vape pipe.

It happened near a car wash on 10th Ave. and B St. According to police, the two met online. When they met in person, police say the suspect pulled a gun, took the pipe and ran away.

The victim called the police from the neighboring Fiesta Foods. A K-9 was unable to track him down but after further investigation police found him and booked him into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for alleged robbery.