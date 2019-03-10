Prosser, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a teenager Saturday night after responding to a report of a disturbance with a gun in the Prosser area.

They found two teenage victims hiding in someones yard who said they were picked up in Sunnyside by others they knew. Someone inside the car pulled out a gun, threatening to shoot them and dump their bodies. After threatening them, they dropped them off in an area unknown to the victims.

Prosser police then received a report of a reckless car in the area which turned out to be the same car involved in the initial disturbance.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and the gun used in the threats.

The teenager has been booked into Benton County Detention Center.