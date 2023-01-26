Teenager arrested for pointing a gun at group near Lampson Stadium

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for aiming a dangerous weapon after witnesses reported he had pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers near Lampson Stadium. KPD reports it was first called to the weapons complaint at 12:30 p.m. at Kennewick High School, which caused a brief lockdown.
Witnesses told KPD that a group of teenagers had been walking on the sidewalk near the stadium when another teenager, riding as a passenger in a car, pointed a handgun at them, according to the KPD release. Officers believe the car then left, heading north on Garfield St.
KPD found the car around the 1100 block of W. 7th Ave. and detained two minors, according to the release. Officers saw a handgun in the car and arrested the 16-year-old for aiming a dangerous weapon. The teenager was booked into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to KPD. Anyone who was a witness or has information should contact KPD at 509-585-4208 or non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
