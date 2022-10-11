WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A 17-year-old girl is being charged with one count of vehicular homicide following the car crash on October 8 that killed 14-year-old Zaley Blocklinger, Walla Walla High School freshman. She's being charged as a juvenile, according to the Walla Walla County Clerk's Office.

The 17-year-old appeared in court on October 11, with arraignment scheduled for October 21 at 9 a.m., according to Undersheriff Joe Klundt.