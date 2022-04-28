KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: 7:51 p.m.
Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department reported a homicide occurred April 28 near Steptoe and Arrowhead. Officers responded to Rhode Island Court around 5:15 p.m. April 28 following the report of an assault with a weapon.
Witnesses told police they had seen several males run from the area.
Officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound and tried keeping him alive until Kennewick Fire Department transported him to the hospital. Clem said the victim died at the hospital and reported a homicide.
KPD responded with a perimeter around the area and used K-9 to try and locate suspects. No suspects were found but officers are still on scene.
Clem said the incident is believed to be isolated and the public is not in danger.
6:39 p.m.
Multiple agencies are responding to a scene near N Steptoe Street and W Arrowhead Avenue. Both streets are open, but the nearby cul-de-sac N Rhode Island Court is closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.