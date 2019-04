YAKIMA, WA- A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot early Sunday morning on the 1800 block of Sliger Road.

According to witnesses the victim and four other teens were walking home at the time. The group was then allegedly stopped by two men who were armed.

A fight then allegedly proceeded to break out in which the 16-year-old victim was shot as well as a 19-year-old male suspect who is currently in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.