Teenager suspected of DUI in Nob Hill crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old man from Puyallup is suspected of DUI charges after crashing into two cars trying to get away from a Washington State Patrol trooper in Yakima around 5:40 p.m. on September 23.
The man was driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 82 before the collision, according to WSP. Multiple people called to report the car for aggressive driving around Milepost 38. A trooper saw him soon after around Milepost 35, noting traffic was slowed around Milepost 34.
The Nissan driver kept driving west in a middle lane, with cars on either side. The trooper tried to stop him, but he continued, hitting two cars. First he hit a Dodge Ram on his left, driven by a 30-year-old man from Yakima, then he hit a GMC Sierra on his right, driven by a 61-year-old man from Richland, according to the WSP report.
The 19-year-old Nissan driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries. WSP has labeled the cause of the crash as DUI and will recommend charges for him. The other two drivers were uninjured, according to WSP, and all three were wearing seatbelts.
