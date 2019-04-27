Benton City, WA - Benton County Sheriff Deputies are looking for teenagers who allegedly started a fire around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire was reported in the shrubs at the corner of 7th and Della in Benton City.

Witnesses say 4 or 5 teenagers shoved something into the bushes that started the fire and then the group ran away towards 9th St.

They are described as group of Hispanic and White males all early to mid-teenagers. All of the males were about 5`6", except for one, who was about 6`, thin build, wearing red shorts and a white shirt.

Pasco fire says arborvitaes are just a torch waiting to happen, they burn hot and fast. Thankfully these were away from the house, but the fire did cause damage to the fence post and a nearby tree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.