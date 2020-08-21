KENNEWICK, Wash. - The City of Kennewick will be closing the Columbia Park East over Labor Day weekend due to the HAPO Over the River Drive-In Airshow event.
The park will be closed Friday, September 4th through Sunday, September 6th from dawn until 3 pm each day.
Access into the park will not be allowed at the N. Hartford St., Highway 240 and N. Edison St. access points.
As in years past, event organizers lease the park for exclusive use. Admission into the park during these times will only be authorized to vehicles with pre-purchased tickets to the event.
In Addition, there will be no access to the east boat launch during the park closure.