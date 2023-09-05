PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco announced on X the social media platform formally known as Twitter, temporary water shut downs.
Water system updates will temporarily shut down water on Burns Road from September 12, to September 13.
Work will begin daily at 8:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m.
The city of Pasco is requesting residents shut off hot water tanks during the water shut off.
For questions about the temporary water shut off call (509) 727-0133
