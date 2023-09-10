KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, a fire is burning between I-82 and SR 821.

Washington State DNR Wildfire says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres in size.

UPDATE 1:58 p.m. - WSDOT East says on Twitter that SR 821 is now reopened in both directions.

UPDATE 1:54 p.m. - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that the evacuation notice has been reduced to level 1 (GET READY).

UPDATE 1:40 p.m. - According to WSDOT East on Twitter, eastbound I-82 at Ellensburg has been reopened.

SR 821 remains closed in both directions.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE - KCSO says there is currently a level 2 (GET SET) evacuation for the Lmuma Creek to Burbank Creek area.

KCSO says to avoid SR 821 and yield to fire crews.

WSDOT announced in a tweet that I-82 heading eastbound is closed at Ellensburg. Westbound I-82 is still open. SR 821 is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.