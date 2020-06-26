YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Department arrested ten men in the Yakima Valley area with connections to ongoing juvenile sex trafficking case.
Thursday, June 25, the ten men arrested have been charged with crimes ranging from Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor, Rape of Child 3rd Degree, Distribution of a Controlled Substance to a Person Under Eighteen, Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, and Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.
The case originated from a patrol call in May when a juvenile female revealed she was encouraged by a family member to engage in sex with multiple men in exchange for drugs and money.
The report states all suspects reside in the Yakima Valley and range in age from 21 to 77-years-old.
“We are committed to devoting all available resources to protect one of our most vulnerable populations – our kids. I am so grateful for the men and women of the Special Assault Unit and the tremendous work they do,” said Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely.