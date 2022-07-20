Tennis courts at Franklin Park Now Open to Public

YAKIMA, Wash. -
“These courts were in very poor shape and we are pleased to have been able make these improvements so that the courts can once again be used,” says Yakima Parks & Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson.
The resurfacing of the tennis courts at Franklin Park was funded by $5,000 in donated materials and $8,000 in additional funds from the City of Yakima Parks and Recreation budget.
Wilkinson says, “having city staff do the work saved the parks budget a substantial amount in labor costs."
Franklin Park is located in Yakima at 2101 Tieton Drive. For more information about City of Yakima Parks and recreation programs visit their website.
