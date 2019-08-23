HERMISTON, OR - A man peacefully went with Hermiston Police for a mental health evaluation after suffering a mental health crisis, during which he threatened to kill himself and urged officers to shoot him.

On Friday at about 7:15 a.m., Hermiston Police officers responded to the 500 block of West Standard Avenue, where a man in his 40’s was experiencing a mental health crisis and had been fighting with someone. Officers went inside to talk to the man and found him in a bedroom holding a loaded handgun.

HPD says the man repeatedly pointed the gun at his head and in his mouth, made quick movements, asked for a minister, told the officers he intended to kill himself, and challenged the officers to shoot him.