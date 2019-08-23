HERMISTON, OR - A man peacefully went with Hermiston Police for a mental health evaluation after suffering a mental health crisis, during which he threatened to kill himself and urged officers to shoot him.
On Friday at about 7:15 a.m., Hermiston Police officers responded to the 500 block of West Standard Avenue, where a man in his 40’s was experiencing a mental health crisis and had been fighting with someone. Officers went inside to talk to the man and found him in a bedroom holding a loaded handgun.
HPD says the man repeatedly pointed the gun at his head and in his mouth, made quick movements, asked for a minister, told the officers he intended to kill himself, and challenged the officers to shoot him.
Officers contained the situation to keep the public safe, and talked with the man for about 20 minutes while waiting for backup and a crisis negotiator to arrive.
The first responding patrol officers managed to convince the man to put the gun down, whereupon the gun was seized and the man chose to voluntarily go with them for a mental health evaluation.
HPD said in a Facebook post:
"At several points during this very tense situation, the officers would have been legally justified in using deadly force. Whether or not a situation ends peacefully is not up to the involved officers. The police can only respond to somebody else’s actions. That being said, in this case, the officers were able to use de-escalation and crisis intervention techniques they’ve learned in our regular training. This allowed the person to choose a different course of action, resulting in a safe resolution for all involved."
The man is not being identified and is not being charged with a crime.
Always remember that there is help available 24/7. If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also text 741741.