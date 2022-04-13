OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has tentatively set the salmon fishing seasons for 2022-23 on April 12 after a week of meetings. State fishery managers are expecting similar opportunities as last year, potentially with improved ocean opportunities.
“We continue to see low returns of some stocks across Washington, especially Chinook stocks, and our first priority is to craft fisheries that conserve and aid recovery of those runs,” said Kelly Susewind, Director of WDFW. “At the same time, there are bright spots in this year’s forecast, and we developed what we believe are some novel ways to maximize opportunities in areas where healthy runs might mingle with those weaker stocks.”
The season recommendations will need approval from the National Marine Fisheries Service, where final rulemaking will include public consideration.
Fishing from the Astoria-Megler bridge to the Highway 395 bridge in Pasco is planned to start June 16. The Bonneville fishery is scheduled to stay open through June 22. Sockeyes must be released.
An August 1 opener is scheduled for fall fisheries from Buoy 10 to the Highway 395 bridge. Chinook and coho runs are expected to be similar to last years, with dates varying by area. There will be steelhead restrictions throughout the river.
