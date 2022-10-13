Terrace Heights Elementary secures building for nearby police presence

EAST VALLEY, Wash. — The East Valley School District placed Terrace Heights Elementary under Secure and Teach protocol on the afternoon of October 13 due to a nearby incident, according to the district. It reports an incident on Keys Road led to the closure out of an abundance of caution. The protocol was lifted at 2:48 p.m.
Not much is known about the Keys Road incident at this time.
EVSD has several incident responses, including Secure and Teach protocol. Schools evacuate in response to a fire or internal threat; they shelter in place in response to a chemical, biological or radioactive event. Parents are notified in both cases but cannot come on campus. In the event of the threat of harm, schools go under lockdown and follow specific protocol. Parents are notified but cannot come on campus.
EVSD has two Secure and Teach protocols, one for an internal disturbance, one for a potential external threat. An internal disturbance would be an injury to a student or staff member, or behavior within the building causing a disturbance. When this happens, doors are closed and locked, but teaching continues in classes. Parents are not notified in this case and may or may not be allowed on campus.
In the event of a potential external threat, teaching continues in classes but doors are closed and locked. These include nearby police activity or a suspicious person in the school vicinity. Families are notified and followed up with, but cannot enter the school during the protocol.
