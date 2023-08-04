YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Customers in the Terrace Heights Water System are being advised to boil their drinking water after recent testing found E. Coli in the water.
The advisory, issued by Yakima County Public Services, is for all residents of Zone 2a of the Terrace Heights Water System. Zone 2a is located south of the Roza canal and covers several roads. A map of the affected area and Zone 2a is available.
The advisory is expected to remain in effect until further notice, residents will be notified when test results come back negative and the advisory is lifted. No illnesses have been reported according to Yakima County Public Services.
"Access to safe and reliable water is the highest priority for Yakima County," said County Commissioner Amanda McKinney. "Our team is committed to providing rapid response and consistent and useful communication to impacted residents."
The boil advisory does not affect residents who get their water from wells or systems other than Zone 2a in Terrace Heights.
Yakima County has sampled water from throughout the Terrace Heights system and has increased flushing and chlorine through the system according to a public service's press release.
Under the advisory residents should purchase bottled water or boil water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food, and making ice. Water should come to a rolling boil for one minute, and then be cooled before using.
Residents with any questions or concerns about their water should contact Yakima County Public Services at 509-574-2300.
