YAKIMA, WA - Early trials of Moderna's vaccine show a 96 percent success rate in teenagers ages 12 to 17, study found.
Moderna reported their vaccine was generally well-tolerated among this age group with no serious safety concerns identified.
Right now, Moderna vaccines are available to everyone 18 and up.
Pfizer vaccines are available to everyone 16 and up.
Pfizer may gain FDA approval for it's vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 as early as next week.
Moderna surveyed more than 2,000 adults in the month of April.
The survey found that 3 in 10 parents with children ages 12 to 15 will vaccinate their child immediately.
26 percent of parents said they will 'wait and see' how the vaccine works on others first.
18 percent of parents said they will vaccinate their child only if their school requires it.
Less than a quarter said they will 'definitely not' give their child any vaccine.