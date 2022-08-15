SPOKANE, Wash.-
Vanessa Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced that a Federal Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Joseph Osinski, 57, of Arlington Texas, with 6 counts of fraud.
"Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring problem which cause significant harm and hardship to residents here in Eastern Washington," said Waldref
The indictment charges conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering, for Osinski's role in a fraud scheme that stole more than $345,000 from an elderly Spokane resident in 2021.
Osinski allegedly created a bank account in Dallas to receive fraudulently obtained funds from the victim.
The victim was led to believe that he was in an online relationship with a female art dealer trying to finalize an art transaction.
Osinski convinced the victim to wire $189,000 to Dubai, and another $156,000 to the account in Dallas.
Osinski then immediately withdrew the funds.
If convicted, Osinski faces up to 30 years for the conspiracy charge, 20 years for wire fraud, and 10 years for money laundering.
"In order to make Eastern Washington communities safer and stronger, we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute scammers and their conspirators," said Waldref, upon announcing the indictment.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.