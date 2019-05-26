KENNEWICK, WA- Two Texans made it their mission to go on a cross country road trip to adopt out 22 dogs as part of their organization Beaumont Pets Alive. Beaumont Pets Alive is an organization out of Beaumont, Texas that strives to rescue animals and find homes for them. One of their stops on a trip that featured a previous visit to Salt Lake City was in Kennewick. Although Kennewick is a long way from Texas one volunteer out of the duo had already made plans to come to Washington.

"I was fostering a dog one of my friends adopted her so I had to bring her up anyways," said Jackie Erickson. "So I figured we just throw another 21 dogs in the trailer and try to find them homes."

The dogs were originally set to be put down but part of Beaumont Pets Alive mission is save dogs that are about to be put down. Sabrina Black the other volunteer is proud to bring a part of Texas to the Pacific Northwest.

"Y'all get Texas born and bred animals," said Black. "Texas is such a proud state so I am proud to bring our animals out here."