KENNEWICK, Wash.-John Crimber took home the title at the Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series' Tri-Cities Classic on September 9 at the Toyota Center.

Crimber, an 18-year-old from Decatur, Texas, earned his fourth career victory with scores of 87.5, 84.5 and 87 for a total score of 164 points, twice as many as second-place finisher Conner Halverson according to the PBR.

The PBR Challenger Series now heads to Fort Worth, Texas for the Stockyard Showcase on September 14.

PBR Tri-Cities Classic Standings: