KENNEWICK, Wash.-John Crimber took home the title at the Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series' Tri-Cities Classic on September 9 at the Toyota Center.
Crimber, an 18-year-old from Decatur, Texas, earned his fourth career victory with scores of 87.5, 84.5 and 87 for a total score of 164 points, twice as many as second-place finisher Conner Halverson according to the PBR.
The PBR Challenger Series now heads to Fort Worth, Texas for the Stockyard Showcase on September 14.
PBR Tri-Cities Classic Standings:
- 1. John Crimber, 0-87.5-84.5-87-259.00-164 Points.
- 2. Conner Halverson, 81-83.5-0-0-164.50-82 Points.
- 3. Ednei Caminhas, 0-86.5-0-0-86.50-54 Points.
- 4. Dawson Branton, 86-0-0-0-86.00-49 Points.
- 5. Wyatt Moulton, 0-85-0-0-85.00-34 Points.
- 6. Kaiden Loud, 0-84-0-0-84.00-28 Points.
- 7. Dalton Davis, 0-0-83.5-0-83.50-24 Points.
- 8. Brandon Chambers, 83-0-0-0-83.00-23 Points.
- 9. Bill Henry, 0-0-81.5-0-81.50-21 Points.
- 10. Elijah Mora, 79-0-0-0-79.00-17 Points.
