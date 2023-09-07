PASCO, Wash.-Franklin PUD is warning of a recent text message scam asking its customers for past due payments.
The texts purporting to be from Franklin PUD instruct customers to make a payment or have their services disconnected. According to Franklin PUD the fake texts appear legitimate and feature the PUD logo and have a number for customers to call.
Franklin PUD is advising customers to not respond to the text messages and to contact the PUD directly if they have any questions or concerns about their account or any balances due.
Franklin PUD customers can view their account balance online or through the SmartHub app. Customers can also contact Franklin PUD by phone at 800-638-7701 or email at franklin@franklinpud.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.