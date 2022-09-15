WASHINGTON STATE.-
According to the Emergency Management Division of Washington, Text-to-911 is now available in 31 of Washington's 39 counties, including Yakima and Walla Walla.
Benton and Franklin Counties are currently testing the the texting system, but have not publicly launched the service yet. The Benton County Sheriff's Office recently released tips for texting 911.
"It's very important that you only use Text-to-911 if you are not able to make a voice call. A voice call will get help coming to you much quicker than a text will due to the technical limitations of texting," said Andy Leneweaver, Deputy State E911 Coordinator for Enterprise Systems.
