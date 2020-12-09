Text-to-911 service now operational in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, WA - Final testing with area wireless providers is complete, and text-to-911 service is now operational in Walla Walla County.
With the service, people needing emergency services in Walla Walla County may text their critical situation directly to dispatchers at the Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications (WESCOM) 911 center. This new service makes WESCOM the first 911 Center in Washington state using the VIPER phone system to provide this option. Approximately 17 other centers across the state currently utilize VIPER equipment.
Text-to-911 is intended primarily for use in specific emergency situations:
- For an individual who is speech or hearing impaired
- For a person who is unable to call 911 due to a medical emergency that renders them unable to speak
- In the event of a crime, such as a home invasion where speaking might give away the location of a person hiding, or in an abduction situation
- In domestic violence situations where it is not safe to make a voice call
When determining whether to make a voice call or send a text, keep the following in mind:
- People should text 911 only when calling is not an option.
- Texting is not always instantaneous, so it may take slightly longer to dispatch emergency services in a text-to-911 situation.
- Providing location information and nature of the emergency in the first text message is essential, since WESCOM may not receive location information and will not be able to speak with the person sending the text.
- Text abbreviations or slang should never be used, so the intent of the message can be as clear as possible.
- Those who use the system must have a cellphone that is activated and capable of sending text messages to reach 911 via text.
- There is no charge to the customer for sending a text to 911.
How to text 911 in an emergency:
- Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field.
- The first text message to 911 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and the type of help needed.
- Push the “Send” button.
- Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.
- Text in simple words. Do not use abbreviations.
- Keep all text messages brief and concise.
Anyone who has further questions is encouraged to contact Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications at 509-527-1959. WESCOM would be happy to provide further education on these services, including a test scenario from your phone at a scheduled time.