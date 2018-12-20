6th annual Pasco School District Fill The Bus Food Drive

Pasco bus drivers changed up their usual rotes today for the 6th annual project fill the bus food drive.

Thousands of food dontaions were collected by Pasco schools and given to Second Harvest today.

Three buses filled with donated non-perishable food items were deilivered, and totaled more than 3,000 pounds.

For the bus drivers, this event was so much more than just a task.

"It's great because these are the children we take to school everyday, so its great to go ahead and give back to them," said Tamara Pearson, Pasco School District bus driver.

For the students, an even bigger message was given.

"This food drive is a great opportunity for our students to see the importance of service in the community. It's important for them to see that their hard work can lead to great things for other parts of the community," said Shane Edinger, Pasco School District Public Affairs director.

Some schools gave incentives like pizza parties and a trophy for the class with the biggest donation to get more students involved.

"We have a lot of folks that struggle with the decision to buy food or whether to pay the electric bill and so anything we can do to help out our families in our community we are certainly very supportive of that," said Edinger.