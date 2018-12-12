RICHLAND, WA - "They could have had a party, they could have bought games, and they could have done all sorts of things for themselves," said Colleen McKee, Orchard Elementary 4th Grade Teacher.
Ms. McKee's 4th grade class won a school wide box top competition and what they spent the money on, surprised us all.
"We brainstormed all the things that we could do with those funds we had about 15 if I remember correctly and we whittled it down to a list of two," said Ms. McKee.
And the kids picked to give back.
"So we decided to give to a K-9 animals shelter called Mikey's Chance," said one 4th Grader.
The inspiration?
A book the kids read not too long ago, and the message stuck with them.
"We read a book about Shilo, there was a dog that was being abused with its own owner... so a kid named Marty he decided to take the dog so he could have a better life," said another student.
Without a doubt in the kids' minds, they knew the money should be given to dogs to have another chance at life. And when the decision was made these were the words that came to their minds.
"I don't really have one word, it's really mixed. But I would have to say love."
"Well actually, I have multiple words, passionate minds and compassionate hearts, what Orchard School is."
Passionate minds and compassionate hearts is not the only the orchard school motto, but a lifestyle these 4th graders really embrace.