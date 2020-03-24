MORROW COUNTY, WA - Due to declarations of emergency by the Governor of the State of Oregon and the Morrow County Board of Commissioners, Morrow County government has closed the Courthouse to general foot traffic. The Morrow County Circuit Court in Heppner will be closed from Tuesday, March 24, 2020 indefinitely other than Thursdays on limited hours.
Documents submitted at the Umatllla County Courthouse will be ‘filed’ in Morrow County, and recording of proceedings, if not done physically in Morrow County will be placed onto the Morrow County Court Record of Proceedings.